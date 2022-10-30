Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $74.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

