Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $142.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.