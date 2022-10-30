Wanchain (WAN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $739,448.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $739,448.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00087916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007184 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

