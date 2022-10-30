Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $717,354.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00088465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007246 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.