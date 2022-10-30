VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

