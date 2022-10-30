Visa (NYSE:V) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

