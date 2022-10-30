Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in October

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the September 30th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,225.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

