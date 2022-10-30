VIBE (VIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $248.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $642,673.37 and approximately $248.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

