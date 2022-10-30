Verge Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,811.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00124312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.96 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00568897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00230480 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,555,400 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

