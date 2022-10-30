Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.65-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.65-$14.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.84. 151,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.45. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $319.43. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,820.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

