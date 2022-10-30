V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 8,972,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. V.F. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 440,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,081,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in V.F. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

