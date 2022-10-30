UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UserTesting from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Price Performance

UserTesting stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

