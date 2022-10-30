Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.97 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 489,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.