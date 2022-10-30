Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.51-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.837-1.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.65 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TYL traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 489,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,075. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.