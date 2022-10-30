thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKAMY. DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

