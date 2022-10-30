Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 596,488 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

