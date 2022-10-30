Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SUUIF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

