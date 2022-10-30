Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNCY. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 379,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $954.08 million, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.