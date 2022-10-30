Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 48.8% in October

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 299,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,363,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,337.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 290,000 shares of company stock worth $200,050. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAX remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 224,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.63. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

