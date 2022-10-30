StockNews.com Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:SKM opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
