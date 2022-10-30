StockNews.com Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:SKM opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

