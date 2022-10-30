StockNews.com Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.