StockNews.com Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Vicor Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
