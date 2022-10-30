StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

