StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TransGlobe Energy Price Performance
TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransGlobe Energy (TGA)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.