StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

