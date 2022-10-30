Stephens Raises Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $76.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.65. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

