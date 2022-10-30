Stephens Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,760.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,505.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,589.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,472.93. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

