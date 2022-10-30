Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.11

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $123.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,556 coins and its circulating supply is 25,612,756,684 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.