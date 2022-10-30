Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) price objective on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.01. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.12.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.