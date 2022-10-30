SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SpringBig

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SpringBig stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About SpringBig

SpringBig ( NASDAQ:SBIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringBig will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

