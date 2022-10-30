Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

