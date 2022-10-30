Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

