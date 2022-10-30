Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in October

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDTXF remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 339.02% and a negative net margin of 675.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

