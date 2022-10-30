South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

SPFI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $541.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

