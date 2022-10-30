Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 47.6% in October

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $41.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

