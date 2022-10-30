Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $24.75.
