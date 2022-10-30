Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

