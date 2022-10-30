Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 53.0% in October

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $156,265.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,514 shares of company stock valued at $383,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

