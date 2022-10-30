Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 53.0% in October

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $12.55.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
