Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in October

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Small Pharma Price Performance
Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 9,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,637. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Articles
