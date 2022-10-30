Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-$62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 237,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

