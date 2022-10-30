SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Eight Capital

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SilverSPAC Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.