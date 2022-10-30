Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.0% in October

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.