Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Decreases By 15.5%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 184,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,891. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.03.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
