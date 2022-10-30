Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Decreases By 15.5%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 184,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,891. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.03.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

