Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Declines By 38.7%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of TRKNY remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Further Reading

