Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Grows By 34.6%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.3 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOSBF remained flat at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.25.
Toshiba Company Profile
