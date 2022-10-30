Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Grows By 34.6%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.3 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSBF remained flat at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.