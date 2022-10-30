Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Increases By 12.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 939,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Super League Gaming Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.38.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 35.65% and a negative net margin of 172.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

About Super League Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.