Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Increases By 13.0%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. 23,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

