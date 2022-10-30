Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Drops By 25.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,586. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

