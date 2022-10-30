Short Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Increases By 88.5%

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technology

In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

RBCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rubicon Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 9,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

