Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Expands By 88.0%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 1,648,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

