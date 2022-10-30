Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Expands By 85.2%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Trading Down 2.0 %

Nascent Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 42,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

