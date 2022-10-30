Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Increases By 87.2%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

