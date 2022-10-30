Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 38.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.78 million. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

