Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 39.4%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 614.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

